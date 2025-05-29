Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; Best Buy Reports Downbeat Results

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the S&P 500 gaining around 0.4% on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.03% to 42,113.07 while the NASDAQ jumped 0.59% to 19,213.22. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.37% to 5,910.10.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares jumped by 0.9% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Best Buy Co Inc BBY posted downbeat results for the first quarter.

The company's first-quarter sales fell around 1% (comparable sales fell 0.7%) year over year to $8.77 billion. It missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Best Buy reported adjusted earnings of $1.15, missing the consensus of $1.31.

Best Buy lowered its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings from $6.20-$6.60 per share to $6.15-$6.30 per share versus consensus of $6.13 per share. The company lowered its sales guidance from $41.4 billion to $42.2 billion to $41.1 billion to $41.9 billion. The consensus hovers around $41.44 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Alzamend Neuro, Inc . ALZN shares shot up 99% to $6.60 after the company dosed the first patient in its Phase II clinical trial of AL001.

. shares shot up 99% to $6.60 after the company dosed the first patient in its Phase II clinical trial of AL001. Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. STRM got a boost, surging 128% to $5.07 after the company announced MDaudit will acquire the company for $5.34 per share in cash.

got a boost, surging 128% to $5.07 after the company announced MDaudit will acquire the company for $5.34 per share in cash. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC shares were also up, gaining 25% to $7.45 after the company announced preliminary efficacy and safety data from its ongoing Phase 1b trial of ORIC-944. Additionally, the company announced a $125 million private placement, which was priced at an 18% premium to its 10-day trailing volume-weighted average price.

Equities Trading DOWN

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE shares dropped 19% to $4.8650 after the company announced a $75 million common stock offering and a $175 million convertible senior notes offering.

shares dropped 19% to $4.8650 after the company announced a $75 million common stock offering and a $175 million convertible senior notes offering. Shares of Caleres, Inc. CAL were down 14% to $14.16 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and missed its adjusted EPS and sales estimates. Additionally, the company announced it will suspend its guidance.

were down 14% to $14.16 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and missed its adjusted EPS and sales estimates. Additionally, the company announced it will suspend its guidance. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB was down, falling 50% to $0.9651 after the company announced a $4 million public offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $61.03 while gold traded up 1.4% at $3,341.80.

Silver traded up 0.3% to $33.255 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.2% to $4.6820.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.09%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.21%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.01%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.24% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.15% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.88%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 1.35%, China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.39%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims rose by 14,000 from the previous week to 240,000 in the week ending May 24th, compared to market estimates of 230,000.

The U.S. economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.2% in the first quarter, compared to the initial estimate of a 0.3% decline.

Pending home sales in the U.S. fell 6.3% from the previous month in April.

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 2.795 million barrels in the week ended May 23, compared to market estimates of a 0.6 million barrel rise.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock