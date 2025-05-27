May 27, 2025 3:12 AM 1 min read

AutoZone, Heico And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects AutoZone Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $37.03 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoZone shares gained 0.4% to $3,840.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of Nova Scotia shares rose 0.5% to $52.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. SAMG disclosed a $25 million common stock repurchase program. Silvercrest Asset Management shares fell 2% to close at $14.06 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • After the markets close, HEICO Corp. HEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. Heico shares slipped 0.1% to $268.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Okta Inc. OKTA to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $680.32 million after the closing bell. Okta shares rose 0.2% to $124.00 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AZO Logo
AZOAutoZone Inc
$3826.46-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.08
Growth
34.69
Quality
Not Available
Value
22.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BNS Logo
BNSBank of Nova Scotia
$52.440.48%
HEI Logo
HEIHeico Corp
$268.05-%
OKTA Logo
OKTAOkta Inc
$123.850.11%
SAMG Logo
SAMGSilvercrest Asset Management Group Inc
$14.06-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsLong IdeasNewsMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To Watch
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved