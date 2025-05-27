AutoZone, Heico And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects AutoZone Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $37.03 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoZone shares gained 0.4% to $3,840.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of Nova Scotia shares rose 0.5% to $52.44 in after-hours trading.
- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. SAMG disclosed a $25 million common stock repurchase program. Silvercrest Asset Management shares fell 2% to close at $14.06 on Friday.
- After the markets close, HEICO Corp. HEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. Heico shares slipped 0.1% to $268.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Okta Inc. OKTA to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $680.32 million after the closing bell. Okta shares rose 0.2% to $124.00 in after-hours trading.
AZOAutoZone Inc
$3826.46-%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.08
Growth
34.69
Quality
Not Available
Value
22.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
