AutoZone, Heico And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AutoZone Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $37.03 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoZone shares gained 0.4% to $3,840.00 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $37.03 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoZone shares gained 0.4% to $3,840.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of Nova Scotia shares rose 0.5% to $52.44 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of Nova Scotia shares rose 0.5% to $52.44 in after-hours trading. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. SAMG disclosed a $25 million common stock repurchase program. Silvercrest Asset Management shares fell 2% to close at $14.06 on Friday.

After the markets close, HEICO Corp. HEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. Heico shares slipped 0.1% to $268.00 in the after-hours trading session.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. Heico shares slipped 0.1% to $268.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Okta Inc. OKTA to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $680.32 million after the closing bell. Okta shares rose 0.2% to $124.00 in after-hours trading.

