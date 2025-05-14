American Eagle, Cisco Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Sony Group Corporation SONY reported quarterly earnings of 21 cents per share on sales of $17.25 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Sony shares fell 0.6% to $24.40 in after-hours trading.
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO reported preliminary results for the first quarter and withdrew its full-year guidance. After the market close on Tuesday, American Eagle said in a filing that it expects to report first-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, representing a decline of 5% year-over-year. American Eagle shares dipped 13.5% to $11.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $14.05 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares gained 0.2% to $61.91 in after-hours trading.
- Alcon Inc. ALC posted downbeat results for the first quarter on Tuesday. The company lowered its FY2025 earnings guidance, but raised its sales guidance. Alcon shares fell 2.4% to $91.00 in the after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share on revenue of $255.93 million before the opening bell. MakeMyTrip shares rose 0.2% to $106.75 in after-hours trading.
