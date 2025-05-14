May 14, 2025 7:03 AM 1 min read

American Eagle, Cisco Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Sony Group Corporation SONY reported quarterly earnings of 21 cents per share on sales of $17.25 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Sony shares fell 0.6% to $24.40 in after-hours trading.
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO reported preliminary results for the first quarter and withdrew its full-year guidance. After the market close on Tuesday, American Eagle said in a filing that it expects to report first-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, representing a decline of 5% year-over-year. American Eagle shares dipped 13.5% to $11.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $14.05 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares gained 0.2% to $61.91 in after-hours trading.

  • Alcon Inc. ALC posted downbeat results for the first quarter on Tuesday. The company lowered its FY2025 earnings guidance, but raised its sales guidance. Alcon shares fell 2.4% to $91.00 in the after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share on revenue of $255.93 million before the opening bell. MakeMyTrip shares rose 0.2% to $106.75 in after-hours trading.

