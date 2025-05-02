This Week In Cannabis: Maryland Opens Lounges, DEA Wavers, Retail Trends Shift And More

Zinger Key Points
- Maryland legalizes smokeless cannabis lounges as THC drinks go mainstream.
- Cannara, SNDL and POSaBIT report major financial shifts amid market uncertainty.
- Trump’s DEA nominee says rescheduling is a priority—but won’t commit to Schedule III.
Another week, another wave of headlines reshaping the cannabis world. Maryland legalizes consumption lounges—but no smoking allowed. Hawaii expands medical access but adds a controversial surveillance clause. In Canada, Cannara posts a record quarter, SNDL launches a strategic review and Aurora reinvents its flagship site.
Meanwhile, George Clinton and Wiz Khalifa debut a new pre-roll line, New York quietly approaches $1.5 billion in legal cannabis sales, and THC seltzers make it to morning TV. A new cannabinoid is discovered. Trump's DEA pick dodges questions on rescheduling. And major ETFs rally on the speculation.
From THC cocktails to failed Florida hemp bills, here's everything you need to know.
Financials
Cannara Biotech Posts Record Quarter
Cannara Biotech LOVFF reported its sixteenth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, with net revenues rising 35% year-over-year to CA$26.6 million in Q2 2025. The company saw notable market share gains in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta, while gross profit grew 52% to CA$10.8 million. CEO Zohar Krivorot emphasized upcoming grow zone activations and product launches.
SNDL Misses Revenue, Launches Strategic Review
SNDL SNDL reported Q1 2025 revenue of CA$204.9 million, missing analyst expectations by nearly CA$38 million. Still, cannabis segments grew by 16.8%, and CEO Zach George highlighted record gross margins and free cash flow gains. SNDL's board has initiated a strategic review, exploring a shift away from major exchanges to increase flexibility with U.S. assets.
Aurora Rebrands Flagship Grow Facility
Aurora Cannabis ACB announced the completion of a CA$3 million upgrade to its Pemberton, BC site—now renamed Aurora Alpine. The facility hit record potency levels (33.7% THC) and doubled its output. It's now central to Aurora's export strategy and GACP-certified for global distribution.
POSaBIT Improves Margins, Expands Ecommerce
POSaBIT POSAF reported a 19% year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit and cut OpEx by 35%. Despite a 65% drop in reported revenue, the company says its adjusted financials reflect operational stability. CEO Ryan Hamlin emphasized growth in Washington and success of the new ecommerce platform.
Red White & Bloom Restructures CA$145M In Debt
Red White & Bloom RWB eliminated conversion rights on CA$145M in debt—avoiding 198 million potential shares—and extended maturity dates through 2026–27. All payments are deferred, with CA$2.5 million in annual interest savings. A Management Cease Trade Order is in effect while the company completes its audit.
Product Launches
George Clinton And Wiz Khalifa Drop ‘THE FUNK’
Planet 13 PLNHF hosted the exclusive launch of THE FUNK, an infused pre-roll line from George Clinton and Wiz Khalifa. Sold under the Khalifa Kush umbrella, the launch featured a fan meet-and-greet in Las Vegas and promises more drops soon.
Shift Naturals Ups the Dose
Shift Naturals released a THC cocktail variety pack with 4mg THC and 12mg CBD per can, a step up from its original DownShift product. The drinks come in Margarita, Paloma and Ginger Sour, and aim to offer an alcohol-free, mellow experience rooted in "plant-based science."
Regulatory News
Maryland Legalizes Cannabis Lounges—Sort Of
Governor Wes Moore signed SB 215, allowing cannabis lounges in Maryland—so long as there's no smoking. Instead, edibles and 5mg THC drinks (made by licensed operators) will be permitted on-site.
Hawaii Expands Medical Access, Raises Privacy Flags
Hawaii lawmakers passed HB 302, allowing doctors to recommend cannabis for any condition they see fit. But advocates raised alarms over new provisions letting the health department access patient records without suspicion or a warrant.
Florida Hemp Regulation Bill Dies
Florida lawmakers failed to reconcile competing hemp bills before the end of session. Rep. Michelle Salzman cited "stylistic differences" between chambers. The issue is expected to return next session.
Cayman Islands Voters Back Decriminalization
Voters in the Cayman Islands approved a non-binding referendum supporting cannabis decriminalization. Specifics remain undecided, but the measure signals growing regional momentum.
Retail Trends
Canada Retail Sales Dip
StatsCan reported CA$404.7 million in cannabis sales for February 2025, down 7.6% from January but up 0.6% year-over-year. Quebec posted an 18% annual decline, while Ontario rose 9% despite an 8.5% drop from January.
Illinois Q1 Sales Fall 6%
Beacon Securities reported Illinois cannabis sales totaled $482 million in Q1 2025, down 6% from Q4. March sales were $170 million, down 3% from a year ago.
New York Approaches $1.5B In Sales
New York's 2024 market report shows total licensed cannabis sales nearing $1.5 billion. The number of stores tripled to 260 last year, with 81% of retail licenses held by social and economic equity applicants.
Politics
Trump's DEA Pick Walks a Tightrope
Terrance Cole, Trump's nominee for DEA chief, told Congress that rescheduling marijuana would be a top priority. But he declined to support moving cannabis to Schedule III, saying he needed more time to evaluate the science. His prior comments and law enforcement background have left stakeholders split.
Matt Gaetz: ‘Reparations' Are Blocking Legalization
Former congressman Matt Gaetz claimed cannabis reform is stalling because some Democrats tie legalization to reparations. Mason Tvert, his guest, pushed back, pointing to the need for equity after decades of harm. The interview also referenced clemency discussions at the White House and Trump-aligned PAC ads attacking Biden's cannabis record.
Science
New Cannabinoid Shows Antitumor Potential
South Korean researchers discovered a new cannabinoid, cannabielsoxa, among 11 compounds studied for anticancer effects. Seven showed strong inhibition of neuroblastoma cells. The discovery adds to growing evidence supporting cannabis in cancer care.
Market Movers
THC Seltzers Hit National TV
THC-infused drinks were featured on Good Morning America, highlighting mainstream curiosity about "gardening beverages." The market could hit $4 billion by 2028, per Euromonitor, but regulation remains fragmented across states.
Cannabis ETFs Surge
The MSOS ETF gained nearly 9% this week as optimism grew around DEA rescheduling. Beacon Securities noted investor attention is now focused on Q1 earnings from the Big Five MSOs, expected next week.
Industry Impact
MJBiz Forecasts $123.6B Economic Impact
The MJBiz Factbook projects legal cannabis will contribute $123.6 billion to the U.S. economy in 2025. That includes $35.3 billion in direct sales and $88.3 billion in indirect activity, using a 2.5x multiplier. Despite stalled federal reform, new markets like New York and Ohio are fueling the next wave.
Until Next Time…
From policy pivots to celebrity product drops, the cannabis world isn't slowing down. We'll be back next Friday with more headlines, earnings and insight to keep you ahead of the curve.
Stay informed. Stay curious.
