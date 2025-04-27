Wiz Khalifa Talks Smoking With Snoop, Dreaming Of Bob Marley, Riding Horses With Lenny Kravitz And Selling Weed In Germany

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in August 2024. It has been updated in April 2025 for clarity and to reflect changes in the German cannabis market.

“When cannabis is regulated, it only helps, it doesn’t hurt. At this point, there’s no way to not regulate it and help everybody as opposed to pushing it off like it’s something that doesn’t matter. We’re past that point. This isn’t the Stone Age; it’s the Stoned Age.” Ultra-famous rapper and entrepreneur Wiz Khalifa leans back, a cloud of smoke lingering in the air as he reflects on the state of cannabis legalization.

For a man who has built an empire on a plant once demonized by governments worldwide, Wiz speaks with the authority of someone who has witnessed—and driven—the tides of change in both culture and industry. His brand, Khalifa Kush, launched roughly a decade ago and now synonymous with premium cannabis, recently expanded into the European market, starting with Germany.

‘All The Older Cats Smoked’

Developing a love for cannabis was almost inevitable for Wiz. Growing up in the studio, surrounded by more experienced musicians who smoked while they created, the herb became intertwined with his creative process. “That’s all I’ve ever been around: smoking and creating,” he reflects. “Being around a lot of musicians, all the older cats smoked. When they came to the studio, they would roll up. It didn’t matter if they were 21, 22, or a little bit older; if they had businesses, family, all that… they would come to the studio and that would be their time to chill out, smoke and create.”

As he got older and more established in his career, Wiz’s connection with cannabis deepened. “The older I got and the more I started to do, I would hang out with people like Curren$y, and we would smoke and just go on cool-*ss missions, do things and meet people. This was when Twitter was really popular. So I met a really good group of people, and we could just gather around pot and music; that was our lifestyle. That’s what it really became for me: a community of like-minded people and we were able to grow. As the laws changed and became less harsh, we were able to more freely express ourselves through pot.”

Also read: Wiz Khalifa On His Favorite Smoke Spots & Handling Weed-Free Countries: 'Smoking Makes Everything Better, But There Are Other Things To Do In Life'

Over time, his relationship with cannabis evolved from a personal passion to a business venture: Khalifa Kush. But this wasn’t just about branding a product; it was about sharing an experience, a lifestyle he loved, with the world.

Khalifa Kush began, as Wiz recalls, “probably 10 to 12 years ago” when he connected with Berner, a rapper and major figure in the cannabis space. This friendship was the catalyst for what would become a leading brand in the industry. “He [Berner] showed me everything about the business of cannabis: how to create strains and how to move forward with it,” Wiz explains. The brand quickly became known for its strong OG strain, catering to both heavy smokers and those new to cannabis, offering “the best types of highs and the best experience with cannabis.”

Germany: The Gateway To Europe

Khalifa Kush officially entered the German market in 2024, a move that had been years in the making. “We’ve had our eye on the German market for a few years now,” said DJ Saul, CEO of Khalifa Kush. The company partnered with Berlin-based Sanity Group, a leader in the German medical cannabis sector, to ensure a premium, fully compliant product rollout.

Wiz Khalifa closes his Germany distribution deal - Courtesy of Khalifa Kush

Wiz saw a perfect match in Sanity Group. “They understand us, our brand, and how to grow [cannabis]... And they’re willing to grow themselves,” Wiz explains. “Having everything aligned and being able to move forward without being stuck in the usual processes is really important to me.”

Germany legalized limited adult-use cannabis in April 2024, allowing possession, personal cultivation and non-profit cannabis clubs. This shift created new opportunities for brands like Khalifa Kush to reach a wider consumer base while maintaining a medical focus through partnerships with pharmacies.

Sanity Group’s CEO and founder, Finn Haensel, emphasized the synergy: “We believe in the power of genetics and that different genetics can have different positive impacts on patients depending on their indication.” The collaboration between Khalifa Kush and Sanity Group’s medical brand, avvay Medical, introduced Khalifa Kush’s unique strains to more than 3,000 pharmacies across Germany.

‘Fully Compliant At All Times’

Bringing a U.S. celebrity brand into Germany’s highly regulated cannabis market wasn’t easy. DJ Saul stresses that compliance and quality control were critical priorities. “We work closely with our partners to ensure every product that reaches customers adheres to our brand standards across multiple metrics—THC%, humidity levels, trim, etc.—all while staying compliant in each market,” he said.

Finn Haensel of Sanity Group confirms: “The advertising of pharmaceuticals in Germany is regulated via the pharmaceutical advertising law (“HWG”), which we are fully compliant with at all times.”

Also read: Gary Payton Wants You To Rethink Cannabis: 'It's About Mental Health… It Brought My Mom Back In Her Final Days'

While Khalifa Kush is known in the U.S. primarily as a recreational brand, its entry into Germany emphasized the medical benefits of its genetics, a strategic move as the country's adult-use market slowly matures.

Does Cannabis Make You Lazy?

Addressing lingering stereotypes about cannabis, Wiz Khalifa acknowledges, “I don't blame people for thinking that [cannabis makes you less productive], because smoking weed does put you in a place where everything feels good.”

He emphasizes that maturity plays a role in responsible use. “I think it's an age thing. You have to be at the age to smoke weed responsibly and be productive. It just depends on where you're at in your life,” he says. “If you have to work every day or have responsibilities, smoking isn't going to fit into the schedule as much as it would for someone like me.”

‘Definitely Snoop,’ Horseback Riding With Lenny Kravitz And ‘The Stoner Mount Rushmore’

Reflecting on iconic smoking sessions, Wiz names Snoop Dogg and Juicy J among his favorite collaborators. “Meeting Snoop, rolling up with Snoop, being able to go joint for joint with Snoop—that was the highlight of my smoking career,” he says.

He dreams of blazing with Bob Marley and imagines sharing joints with Lenny Kravitz, perhaps even horseback riding after a smoke session. “That would be cool as hell,” he laughs.

A Vision For Global Expansion

Looking ahead, Khalifa Kush continues to pursue international growth. “Our goal is to continue expanding across the U.S. and Europe (where possible) in the coming years, without sacrificing product quality,” says Saul.

The brand is also exploring opportunities in Central and South America, Asia, and the Middle East. For Wiz, the mission remains clear: “I want to be one of the trailblazers as far as quality goes—not just trying to make money or take advantage of the laws changing, but actually helping people with a good plant and a good product.”

Read next: 'Willy Wonka Of Weed' Opens The Doors To The RAW Factory: Here's What We Saw

This article was originally published on Forbes and appears here with permission. The article is from an external source. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

Follow me on Twitter or LinkedIn. Check out my website or some of my other work here.

Photo courtesy of Khalifa Kush