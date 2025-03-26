Dollar Tree, GameStop And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc . DLTR to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $8.24 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.3% to $67.32 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $8.24 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.3% to $67.32 in after-hours trading. GameStop Corp GME reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.283 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. The video game retailer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of eight cents per share. In a separate press release, GameStop announced its board unanimously approved an update to investment policies to add Bitcoin BTC/USD as a treasury reserve asset. GameStop shares climbed 8.3% to $27.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. WOR posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Tuesday. Worthington shares gained 3.2% to $42.95 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Tuesday. Worthington shares gained 3.2% to $42.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Cintas Corporation CTAS to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares rose 0.8% to $195.00 in after-hours trading.

