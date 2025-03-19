Williams-Sonoma, HealthEquity And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG to report quarterly earnings at $6.25 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Signet shares gained 0.3% to $48.42 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 1.6% to close at $172.28 on Tuesday. HealthEquity Inc. HQY posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. HealthEquity expects fiscal year 2026 revenue of $1.28 billion to $1.305 billion versus estimates of $1.301 billion. The company anticipates full-year earnings of $3.57 to $3.74 per share versus estimates of $3.71 per share. HealthEquity shares dipped 13.7% to $87.75 in the after-hours trading session.

StoneCo Ltd. STNE reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales results. StoneCo shares jumped 10.2% to $10.85 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales results. StoneCo shares jumped 10.2% to $10.85 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Five Below Inc. FIVE to post quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion after the closing bell. Five Below shares rose 1.3% to $74.88 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock