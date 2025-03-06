Kroger, BJ's Wholesale Club And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share on revenue of $5.32 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. BJ’s Wholesale shares slipped 0.1% to $100.06 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting The Kroger Co. KR to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $34.51 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kroger shares fell 0.2% to $62.39 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $34.51 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kroger shares fell 0.2% to $62.39 in after-hours trading. Veeva Systems Inc VEEV reported fourth-quarter revenue of $720.9 million, up 14% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $699.11 million according to data from Benzinga Pro. For the full fiscal year, the company is guiding for revenue in a range of $3.04 billion to $3.055 billion versus an analyst estimate of $3.055 billion. The company guides for full-year earnings per share of $7.32, versus a Street consensus estimate of $6.91. Veeva shares gained 7.1% to $235.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Macy’s Inc. M is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $7.87 billion. Macy’s shares gained 0.5% to $13.37 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE to post quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $7.82 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.3% to close at $18.89 on Wednesday.

