HP, Dell Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Global Partners LP GLP to report quarterly earnings at 24 cents per share on revenue of $5.80 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Global Partners shares fell 3.1% to close at $56.57 on Thursday.
- Analysts expect Owens & Minor Inc. OMI to post quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $2.69 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Owens & Minor shares gained 0.7% to close at $6.89 on Thursday.
- HP Inc. HPQ reported first-quarter earnings of 74 cents per share, meeting the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $13.50 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. The company said it sees second-quarter adjusted EPS of 75 to 85 cents versus estimates of 86 cents. HP shares fell 2.1% to close at $33.13 on Thursday.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted earnings results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Dell shares fell 6.8% to close at $107.83 on Thursday.
- Analysts expect Chart Industries Inc. GTLS to post quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion before the opening bell. Chart Industries shares fell 2% to close at $182.25 on Thursday.
