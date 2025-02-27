Nvidia, Dell Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dell Technologies Inc. DELL to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $24.57 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dell shares gained 0.1% to $115.81 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $24.57 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dell shares gained 0.1% to $115.81 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect J. M. S mucker Company SJM to post quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, with a revenue of $2.23 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Smucker shares gained 1.2% to $110.49 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, with a revenue of $2.23 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Smucker shares gained 1.2% to $110.49 in after-hours trading. Nvidia Corp. NVDA reported fourth-quarter revenue of $39.3 billion, up 12% quarter-over-quarter and up 78% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $38.05 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nvidia reported fourth-quarter earnings of 89 cents per share, marking an 82% year-over-year increase and exceeding the Street consensus estimate of 84 cents per share. The company's guidance for first-quarter revenue is $43.0 billion, +/—2%. Nvidia shares fell 1.5% to $129.32 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Hormel Foods Corp. HRL is projected to report quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share on revenue of $2.94 billion. Hormel Foods shares gained 1.3% to $29.10 in after-hours trading.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share on revenue of $2.94 billion. Hormel Foods shares gained 1.3% to $29.10 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect HP Inc. HPQ to post quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $13.36 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.4% to $33.98 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock