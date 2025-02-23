Owens Corning, Domino's Pizza And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Owens Corning OC to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Owens Corning shares gained 0.01% to $165.47 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza Inc. DPZ to post quarterly earnings at $4.91 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Domino’s shares fell 2% to close at $462.37 on Friday.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. HE posted a loss of 40 cents per share for the fourth quarter, versus earnings of 44 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's sales fell to $799.18 million from $853.42 million. Hawaiian Electric shares fell 2.7% to $10.47 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, ONEOK Inc. OKE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $6.73 billion. ONEOK shares fell 0.1% to $97.97 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Westlake Corp. WLK to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion before the opening bell. Westlake shares fell 1.5% to close at $109.71 on Friday.
