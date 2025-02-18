February 18, 2025 2:45 AM 1 min read

Medtronic, Fluor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Medtronic plc MDT to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Medtronic shares gained 0.7% to $93.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Baidu Inc. BIDU to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Baidu shares rose 0.3% to $97.72 in after-hours trading.
  • Sohu.com Ltd. SOHU posted a non-GAAP net loss of $15 million for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $11 million. Total revenues fell 5% year-over-year to $135 million. Sohu.com shares gained 1.6% to $14.90 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the markets close, Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY is projected to report quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share on revenue of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum shares gained 0.6% to $48.33 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Fluor Corp. FLR to post quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $4.42 billion before the opening bell. Fluor shares gained 0.9% to $43.80 in after-hours trading.

