PepsiCo, Pfizer And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $27.89 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $150.01 in after-hours trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI posted upbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company also said it sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.39 to $2.79 per share on revenue of $2.725 billion to $2.925 billion. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 2.4% to $209.71 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Pfizer Inc. PFE to post quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share on revenue of $17.40 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Pfizer shares gained 0.5% to $26.32 in after-hours trading.

UBS Group AG UBS reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and disclosed a share buyback program of up to $3 billion. Switzerland’s largest bank reported quarterly net income of $770 million for the fourth quarter, beating estimates. UBS shares fell 0.1% to $34.90 in the after-hours trading session.

reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and disclosed a share buyback program of up to $3 billion. Switzerland’s largest bank reported quarterly net income of $770 million for the fourth quarter, beating estimates. UBS shares fell 0.1% to $34.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. EA to post quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion after the closing bell. Electronic Arts shares gained 0.4% to $123.39 in after-hours trading.

