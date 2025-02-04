PepsiCo, Pfizer And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects PepsiCo Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $27.89 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $150.01 in after-hours trading.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI posted upbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company also said it sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.39 to $2.79 per share on revenue of $2.725 billion to $2.925 billion. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 2.4% to $209.71 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Pfizer Inc. PFE to post quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share on revenue of $17.40 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Pfizer shares gained 0.5% to $26.32 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- UBS Group AG UBS reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and disclosed a share buyback program of up to $3 billion. Switzerland’s largest bank reported quarterly net income of $770 million for the fourth quarter, beating estimates. UBS shares fell 0.1% to $34.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. EA to post quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion after the closing bell. Electronic Arts shares gained 0.4% to $123.39 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in