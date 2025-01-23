GE Aerospace, American Airlines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects GE Aerospace GE to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $9.60 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. GE Aerospace shares gained 0.1% to $188.50 in after-hours trading.
- Plexus Corp. PLXS reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. Plexus shares dipped 9.5% to $154.23 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to post quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share on revenue of $13.40 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Airlines shares gained 1.1% to $18.86 in after-hours trading.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted earnings results. Knight-Swift Transportation shares gained 5.5% to $58.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Union Pacific Corp. UNP to post quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares gained 0.6% to $237.15 in after-hours trading.
