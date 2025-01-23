GE Aerospace, American Airlines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects GE Aerospace GE to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $9.60 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. GE Aerospace shares gained 0.1% to $188.50 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $9.60 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. GE Aerospace shares gained 0.1% to $188.50 in after-hours trading. Plexus Corp . PLXS reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. Plexus shares dipped 9.5% to $154.23 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. Plexus shares dipped 9.5% to $154.23 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to post quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share on revenue of $13.40 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Airlines shares gained 1.1% to $18.86 in after-hours trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted earnings results. Knight-Swift Transportation shares gained 5.5% to $58.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted earnings results. Knight-Swift Transportation shares gained 5.5% to $58.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Union Pacific Corp. UNP to post quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares gained 0.6% to $237.15 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock