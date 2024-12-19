Micron Technology, Accenture And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Accenture Plc. ACN to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $17.12 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Accenture shares gained 0.1% to $348.10 in after-hours trading.

Micron Technology Inc. MU posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company said it sees second-quarter revenue of $7.9 billion, plus or minus $200 million, versus estimates of $9 billion. The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share, plus or minus 10 cents per share, versus estimates of $1.92 per share. Micron shares dipped 16.1% to $87.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Nike Inc. NKE to post quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share on revenue of $12.13 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.4% to $77.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Lennar Corp LEN reported worse-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter. The company also said it expects first-quarter deliveries of 17,000 to 17,500 homes. The company also guided for full-year 2025 deliveries of 86,000 to 88,000 homes. Lennar shares tumbled 8.8% to $133.07 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect FedEx Corporation FDX to post quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $22.11 billion. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. FedEx shares gained 0.2% to $273.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock