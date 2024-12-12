Adobe, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Ciena Corporation CIEN to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share on revenue of $1.10 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ciena shares gained 1.3% to $74.15 in after-hours trading.

Oxford Industries, Inc . OXM reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company said it now sees FY24 earnings of $6.50 to $6.70 per share, compared to estimates of $7.11 per share. The company projects revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.52 billion versus expectations of $1.52 billion. Oxford Industries shares fell 2.6% to $81.90 in the after-hours trading session.

