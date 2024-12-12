Adobe, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Ciena Corporation CIEN to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share on revenue of $1.10 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ciena shares gained 1.3% to $74.15 in after-hours trading.
- Adobe Inc. ADBE posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $5.63 billion to $5.68 billion versus estimates of $5.73 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.95 to $5 per share versus estimates of $4.95 per share. Adobe shares dipped 9.2% to $499.48 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc. AVGO to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $14.09 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares fell 0.3% to $182.66 in the after-hours trading session.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company said it now sees FY24 earnings of $6.50 to $6.70 per share, compared to estimates of $7.11 per share. The company projects revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.52 billion versus expectations of $1.52 billion. Oxford Industries shares fell 2.6% to $81.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation COST to post quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $736.35 million after the closing bell. Costco shares fell 0.02% to $994.49 in after-hours trading.
