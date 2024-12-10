Macy's, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc . M to report a quarterly loss at 1 cent per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Macy's shares fell 0.1% to $16.71 in after-hours trading.

Stitch Fix, Inc . SFIX reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales results on Tuesday. Stitch Fix shares climbed 21.7% to $5.60 in the after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. ADBE to post quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares climbed 0.2% to $547.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results on Tuesday. The company also announced that CEO Chris Morris handed in his resignation to pursue other interests. The board said it has been working with a global executive search firm in recent months to assist in identifying the company's next permanent CEO. Dave & Buster's shares dipped 11.2% to $32.67 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Nordson Corporation NDSN to post quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $736.35 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares fell 1% to close at $252.87 on Tuesday.

