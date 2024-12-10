Oracle, United Natural Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI to report quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. United Natural Foods shares rose 2.7% to $25.34 in after-hours trading.

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company said it expects deliveries of between 1,900 and 2,100 units in the first quarter and deliveries of between 11,200 and 11,600 units for fiscal 2025. Toll Brothers shares fell 2.8% to $152.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting AutoZone, Inc. AZO to post quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AutoZone shares climbed 0.2% to $3,330.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Oracle Corporation ORCL posted weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $14.06 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Oracle shares dipped 7.8% to $175.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII to post quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares fell 3.5% to $30.47 in after-hours trading.

