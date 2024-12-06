Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lululemon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. GCO to report quarterly earnings at 22 cents per share on revenue of $572.10 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Genesco shares rose 4.4% to $39.05 in after-hours trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it sees first-quarter earnings of 47 cents to 52 cents per share, versus market estimates of 49 cents per share. HPE shares gained 0.4% to $21.74 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect BRP Inc. DOOO to post quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $1.38 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. BRP shares climbed 4.1% to $50.49 in after-hours trading.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and increased its share buyback program by $1 billion. Lululemon said it expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $10.452 billion to $10.487 billion. Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $14.08 to $14.16 per share. Lululemon shares jumped 9.2% to $376.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Kirkland’s, Inc. KIRK to post a quarterly loss at 32 cents per share on revenue of $110.23 million before the opening bell. Kirkland’s shares jumped 11.4% to $2.2499 in after-hours trading.
