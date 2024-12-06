Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lululemon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Genesco Inc . GCO to report quarterly earnings at 22 cents per share on revenue of $572.10 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Genesco shares rose 4.4% to $39.05 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at 22 cents per share on revenue of $572.10 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Genesco shares rose 4.4% to $39.05 in after-hours trading. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it sees first-quarter earnings of 47 cents to 52 cents per share, versus market estimates of 49 cents per share. HPE shares gained 0.4% to $21.74 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it sees first-quarter earnings of 47 cents to 52 cents per share, versus market estimates of 49 cents per share. HPE shares gained 0.4% to $21.74 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect BRP Inc. DOOO to post quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $1.38 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. BRP shares climbed 4.1% to $50.49 in after-hours trading.

Lululemon Athletica Inc . LULU reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and increased its share buyback program by $1 billion. Lululemon said it expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $10.452 billion to $10.487 billion. Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $14.08 to $14.16 per share. Lululemon shares jumped 9.2% to $376.50 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and increased its share buyback program by $1 billion. Lululemon said it expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $10.452 billion to $10.487 billion. Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $14.08 to $14.16 per share. Lululemon shares jumped 9.2% to $376.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Kirkland’s, Inc. KIRK to post a quarterly loss at 32 cents per share on revenue of $110.23 million before the opening bell. Kirkland’s shares jumped 11.4% to $2.2499 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock