S&P 500 Hits Another High As Apple Tops $242 For The First Time: Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the “Greed” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 hitting another record close during the session.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL surged to a new 52-week high on Tuesday. Shares of Zscaler Inc. ZS fell around 4.7% on Tuesday following first-quarter results.

On the economic data front, the number of job openings rose by 372,000 to 7.744 million in October compared to a revised reading of 7.372 million in September and higher than market estimates of 7.48 million.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with utilities, industrials, and financial stocks recording the biggest losses on Tuesday. However, communication services and information technology stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 76 points to 44,705.53 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.05% to 6,049.88, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.40% at 19,480.91 during Tuesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR, Hormel Foods Corporation HRL, and PVH Corp. PVH today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 62.3, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 62.4.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

