Nvidia, Deere And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Deere shares rose 0.01% to $405.02 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Deere shares rose 0.01% to $405.02 in after-hours trading. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $35.1 billion, up 94% year-over-year, which beat a Street consensus estimate of $33.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nvidia said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be $37.5 billion plus or minus 2%. Nvidia shares fell 2.5% to $142.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ to post quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share on revenue of $5.10 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. BJ's Wholesale shares gained 0.9% to $86.45 in after-hours trading.

Snowflake Inc SNOW reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Snowflake expects fourth-quarter product revenue in the range of $906 million to $911 million, up approximately 23% year-over-year. The company also raised its full-year product revenue guidance from $3.356 billion to $3.43 billion, representing 29% year-over-year growth. Snowflake shares jumped 19.8% to $154.70 in the after-hours trading session.

reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Snowflake expects fourth-quarter product revenue in the range of $906 million to $911 million, up approximately 23% year-over-year. The company also raised its full-year product revenue guidance from $3.356 billion to $3.43 billion, representing 29% year-over-year growth. Snowflake shares jumped 19.8% to $154.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Intuit Inc. INTU to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares gained 0.3% to $652.80 in after-hours trading.

