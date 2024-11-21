Nvidia, Deere And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Deere shares rose 0.01% to $405.02 in after-hours trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $35.1 billion, up 94% year-over-year, which beat a Street consensus estimate of $33.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nvidia said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be $37.5 billion plus or minus 2%. Nvidia shares fell 2.5% to $142.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ to post quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share on revenue of $5.10 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. BJ’s Wholesale shares gained 0.9% to $86.45 in after-hours trading.
- Snowflake Inc SNOW reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Snowflake expects fourth-quarter product revenue in the range of $906 million to $911 million, up approximately 23% year-over-year. The company also raised its full-year product revenue guidance from $3.356 billion to $3.43 billion, representing 29% year-over-year growth. Snowflake shares jumped 19.8% to $154.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Intuit Inc. INTU to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares gained 0.3% to $652.80 in after-hours trading.
