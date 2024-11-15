Alibaba, Applied Materials And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $33.95 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Alibaba shares rose 0.1% to $90.70 in after-hours trading.

Applied Materials, Inc . AMAT reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Applied said it expects net revenue to be approximately $7.15 billion, plus or minus $400 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be approximately $2.29, plus or minus 18 cents. Applied Materials shares fell 6% to $174.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $746.54 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Spectrum Brands shares gained 1.8% to $95.50 in after-hours trading.

Despegar.com, Corp. DESP reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales results on Thursday. The company said it sees FY24 revenue of at least $760 million and adjusted EBITDA of at least $170 million. Despegar.com shares jumped 13.4% to $16.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect RLX Technology Inc. RLX to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $105.08 million before the opening bell. RLX Technology shares gained 0.6% to $1.64 in after-hours trading.

