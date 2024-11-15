Alibaba, Applied Materials And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $33.95 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Alibaba shares rose 0.1% to $90.70 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Applied said it expects net revenue to be approximately $7.15 billion, plus or minus $400 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be approximately $2.29, plus or minus 18 cents. Applied Materials shares fell 6% to $174.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $746.54 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Spectrum Brands shares gained 1.8% to $95.50 in after-hours trading.
- Despegar.com, Corp. DESP reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales results on Thursday. The company said it sees FY24 revenue of at least $760 million and adjusted EBITDA of at least $170 million. Despegar.com shares jumped 13.4% to $16.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect RLX Technology Inc. RLX to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $105.08 million before the opening bell. RLX Technology shares gained 0.6% to $1.64 in after-hours trading.
