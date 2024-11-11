Aramark, Live Nation Entertainment And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Aramark ARMK to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $4.46 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Aramark shares rose 2.3% to $39.99 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. NYSE: LYV) to post quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $7.77 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Live Nation Entertainment shares rose 0.5% to $123.60 in after-hours trading.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE posted downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Friday. The company reported $938.40 million in sales, up from $901.87 million in the year-ago period. Hawaiian Electric shares fell 2.1% to $10.42 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- After the markets close, IAC Inc. IAC is projected to post a quarterly loss at 22 cents per share on revenue of $922.21 million. IAC shares gained 0.5% to $53.71 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect monday.com Ltd. MNDY to report quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share on revenue of $246.1 million before the opening bell. monday.com shares gained 2% to $330.80 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Aramark
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in