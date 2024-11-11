Aramark, Live Nation Entertainment And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Aramark ARMK to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $4.46 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Aramark shares rose 2.3% to $39.99 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Live Nation Entertainment, Inc . NYSE: LYV) to post quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $7.77 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Live Nation Entertainment shares rose 0.5% to $123.60 in after-hours trading.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE posted downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Friday. The company reported $938.40 million in sales, up from $901.87 million in the year-ago period. Hawaiian Electric shares fell 2.1% to $10.42 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, IAC Inc. IAC is projected to post a quarterly loss at 22 cents per share on revenue of $922.21 million. IAC shares gained 0.5% to $53.71 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect monday.com Ltd. MNDY to report quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share on revenue of $246.1 million before the opening bell. monday.com shares gained 2% to $330.80 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Aramark