CVS Health, Johnson Controls And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $92.75 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. CVS Health shares rose 0.7% to $55.70 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $92.75 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. CVS Health shares rose 0.7% to $55.70 in after-hours trading. Globus Medical, Inc. GMED reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $625.71 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $603.93 million. Globus Medical shares surged 10.3% to $83.35 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $625.71 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $603.93 million. Globus Medical shares surged 10.3% to $83.35 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Johnson Controls International plc JCI to post quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $7.17 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls International shares rose 2.3% to $76.55 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI lowered its financial outlook. The company expects to report first-quarter revenue of $5.9 billion to $6 billion, down from its previous guidance range of $6 billion to $7 billion. The company anticipates adjusted earnings of 75 cents to 76 cents per share, versus its previous guidance of 67 cents to 83 cents per share. Super Micro Computer shares dipped 16% to $23.28 in the after-hours trading session.

lowered its financial outlook. The company expects to report first-quarter revenue of $5.9 billion to $6 billion, down from its previous guidance range of $6 billion to $7 billion. The company anticipates adjusted earnings of 75 cents to 76 cents per share, versus its previous guidance of 67 cents to 83 cents per share. Super Micro Computer shares dipped 16% to $23.28 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Qualcomm Inc. QCOM to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $9.9 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares gained 0.2% to $166.19 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock