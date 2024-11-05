Archer-Daniels-Midland, Yum! Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $21.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares rose 0.8% to $55.75 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc . YUM will post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.9 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Yum! Brands shares fell 0.5% to $132.06 in after-hours trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. LSCC reported in-line earnings for its third quarter on Monday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $127.091 million, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $127.092 million. Lattice Semiconductor said it sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $112 million to $122 million, versus the $132.03 million estimate. Lattice Semiconductor shares tumbled 17.7% to $42.70 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Super Micro Computer, Inc . SMCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at 75 cents per share on revenue of $6.45 billion. Super Micro Computer shares fell 0.3% to $25.96 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. CMI to report quarterly earnings at $4.80 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion before the opening bell. Cummins shares gained 1% to $329.00 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock