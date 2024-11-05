Archer-Daniels-Midland, Yum! Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $21.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares rose 0.8% to $55.75 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM will post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.9 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Yum! Brands shares fell 0.5% to $132.06 in after-hours trading.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp. LSCC reported in-line earnings for its third quarter on Monday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $127.091 million, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $127.092 million. Lattice Semiconductor said it sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $112 million to $122 million, versus the $132.03 million estimate. Lattice Semiconductor shares tumbled 17.7% to $42.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at 75 cents per share on revenue of $6.45 billion. Super Micro Computer shares fell 0.3% to $25.96 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cummins Inc. CMI to report quarterly earnings at $4.80 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion before the opening bell. Cummins shares gained 1% to $329.00 in after-hours trading.
