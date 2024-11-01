Crude Oil Moves Higher; Apple Shares Slide After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.67% to 42,043.38 while the NASDAQ surged 0.75% to 18,230.53. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.47% to 5,732.21.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares rose by 2.3% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, utilities shares fell by 2.1%.

Top Headline

Apple Inc. AAPL shares fell around 2% on Friday after the company reported results for the fourth quarter.

The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, beating analyst estimates of $94.56 billion. The iPhone maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.60 per share.

Equities Trading UP



ChromaDex Corporation CDXC shares shot up 53% to $5.34 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter EPS results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance.

shares shot up 53% to $5.34 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter EPS results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance. Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB got a boost, surging 33% to $36.42 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

got a boost, surging 33% to $36.42 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Interface, Inc. TILE shares were also up, gaining 33% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 net sales guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

ESSA Pharma Inc. EPIX shares dropped 71% to $1.51 after the company announced it terminated its Phase 2 study evaluating masofaniten combined with enzalutamide in patients with mCRPC.

shares dropped 71% to $1.51 after the company announced it terminated its Phase 2 study evaluating masofaniten combined with enzalutamide in patients with mCRPC. Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN were down 21% to $17.30. Myriad Genetics will hold its third quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX was down, falling 37% to $1.2250. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announced the outcome of the FDA's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting to review the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for Zynquista (sotagliflozin). The company is seeking approval for the oral SGLT1/SGLT2 inhibitor as an adjunct to insulin therapy for glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $69.79 while gold traded down 0.1% at $2,745.60.

Silver traded down 0.7% to $32.555 on Friday, while copper rose 0.3% to $4.3520.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 1.09%, Germany's DAX gained 0.93% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.80%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index surged 1.46%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.83%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 2.63%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.93%, China's Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.24% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.27%.

Economics

The U.S. economy added 12,000 jobs in October compared to a revised 223,000 gain in September and versus market estimates of 113,000.

Average hourly earnings increased by 0.4% over a month to $35.46 in October, while unemployment rate came in unchanged at 4.1% in October.

U.S. construction spending increased by 0.1% month-over-month to an annual rate of $2,148.8 billion in September.

The S&P Global Flash manufacturing PMI was revised upward to 48.5 in October versus a preliminary reading of 47.8.

The ISM manufacturing PMI declined to 46.5 in October versus 47.2 in the previous month and down from estimates of 47.6.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs fell by one to 479 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

