Apple, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation CVX to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $48.99 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chevron shares fell 0.5% to $148.04 in after-hours trading.
- Apple Inc. AAPL reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the fourth quarter. The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, beating analyst estimates of $94.56 billion. The iPhone maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.60 per share. Apple shares fell 1.8% to $221.74 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $93.94 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.04% to $116.73 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon.com Inc. AMZN posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter on Thursday. Amazon reported third-quarter net sales of $158.9 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $157.2 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company said it sees fourth-quarter net sales to come in a range of $181.5 billion to $188.5 billion, up 7% to 11% year-over-year. Amazon shares jumped 6% to $197.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $50.9 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares gained 0.1% to $108.65 in after-hours trading.
