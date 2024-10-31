Apple, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc . AMZN to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $157.2 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Amazon shares fell 1.2% to $190.49 in after-hours trading.

Meta Platforms Inc META reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $40.59 billion, beating analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Meta shares slipped 3.7% to $569.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. AAPL to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $94.58 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares fell 0.3% to $229.31 in after-hours trading.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported upbeat first-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $65.60 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $64.51 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Microsoft shares fell 4% to $415.23 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share on revenue of $10.98 billion before the opening bell. Uber shares gained 1.2% to $80.40 in after-hours trading.

