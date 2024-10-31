Apple, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $157.2 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Amazon shares fell 1.2% to $190.49 in after-hours trading.
- Meta Platforms Inc META reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $40.59 billion, beating analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Meta shares slipped 3.7% to $569.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. AAPL to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $94.58 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares fell 0.3% to $229.31 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported upbeat first-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $65.60 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $64.51 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Microsoft shares fell 4% to $415.23 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share on revenue of $10.98 billion before the opening bell. Uber shares gained 1.2% to $80.40 in after-hours trading.
