Pfizer, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. PFE to report quarterly earnings at 62 cents per share on revenue of $14.95 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Pfizer shares gained 0.3% to $28.95 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Phillips 66 PSX to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $34.46 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Phillips 66 shares rose 0.3% to $129.32 in after-hours trading.
- Ford Motor Company F posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the third quarter. However, the company said it sees full-year adjusted EBITDA of about $10 billion. Ford shares declined 6% to $10.69 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, McDonald’s Corporation MCD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.2 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s shares gained 0.1% to $297.20 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $86.31 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares gained 0.5% to $167.50 in after-hours trading.
