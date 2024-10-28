ON Semiconductor, Ford And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects ON Semiconductor Corporation ON to report quarterly earnings at 97 cents per share on revenue of $1.75 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ON Semiconductor shares gained 0.3% to $71.44 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Waste Management, Inc. WM to post quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share on revenue of $5.00 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Waste Management shares fell 1% to close at $206.80 on Friday.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE shares rose in after-hours trading after Citadel’s Ken Griffin reported a 5.4% passive stake in the company. Hawaiian Electric shares gained 5% to $10.24 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is projected to report quarterly earnings at 32 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion. CenterPoint Energy shares gained 1.4% to $29.72 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Ford Motor Company F to report quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share on revenue of $41.88 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares gained 0.4% to $11.11 in after-hours trading.
