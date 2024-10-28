ON Semiconductor, Ford And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects ON Semiconductor Corporation ON to report quarterly earnings at 97 cents per share on revenue of $1.75 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ON Semiconductor shares gained 0.3% to $71.44 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 97 cents per share on revenue of $1.75 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ON Semiconductor shares gained 0.3% to $71.44 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Waste Management, Inc. WM to post quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share on revenue of $5.00 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Waste Management shares fell 1% to close at $206.80 on Friday.

to post quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share on revenue of $5.00 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Waste Management shares fell 1% to close at $206.80 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE shares rose in after-hours trading after Citadel’s Ken Griffin reported a 5.4% passive stake in the company. Hawaiian Electric shares gained 5% to $10.24 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is projected to report quarterly earnings at 32 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion. CenterPoint Energy shares gained 1.4% to $29.72 in after-hours trading.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at 32 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion. CenterPoint Energy shares gained 1.4% to $29.72 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Ford Motor Company F to report quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share on revenue of $41.88 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares gained 0.4% to $11.11 in after-hours trading.

