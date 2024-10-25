American Airlines Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL reported upbeat third-quarter financial results and updated its 2024 EPS outlook on Thursday.
The airline reported third-quarter total operating revenue growth of 1.2% year-over-year to $13.647 billion, beating the consensus of $13.471 billion. The adjusted operating margin stood at 4.7% compared to 5.4% a year ago. AAL reported adjusted EPS of 30 cents, down from 38 cents a year ago but above the consensus of 15 cents.
For 2024, American Airlines now expects an adjusted EPS of $1.35 – $1.60 (prior $0.70 – $1.30) versus the consensus of $1.21. It expects a 2024 operating margin of 4.5% to 5.5%
AAL shares gained 2.2% to trade at $13.06 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on AAL following earnings announcement.
- JP Morgan analyst Jamie Baker maintained American Airlines with an Overweight and raised the price target from $15 to $20.
- B of A Securities analyst Andrew Didora maintained American Airlines with an Underperform and raised the price target from $9 to $10.
- TD Cowen analyst Thomas Fitzgerald maintained American Airlines with a Hold and raised the price target from $9 to $10.
Considering buying AAL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.