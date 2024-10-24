Tesla, Dow And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Dow Inc. DOW to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share on revenue of $30.44 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dow shares gained 0.5% to $51.72 in after-hours trading.
- Lam Research Corporation LRCX reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company said it sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, plus or minus 10 cents, and quarterly revenue of $4.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Lam Research shares gained 5.6% to $76.91 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. HON to post quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $9.90 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Honeywell shares fell 0.6% to $219.00 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc. TSLA reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The automaker reported third-quarter earnings per share of 72 cents, beating a Street consensus estimate of 58 cents per share. Tesla shares jumped 12.1% to $239.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share on revenue of $13.47 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares gained 1% to $12.96 in after-hours trading.
