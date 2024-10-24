Tesla, Dow And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dow Inc. DOW to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share on revenue of $30.44 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dow shares gained 0.5% to $51.72 in after-hours trading.

Lam Research Corporation LRCX reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company said it sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, plus or minus 10 cents, and quarterly revenue of $4.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Lam Research shares gained 5.6% to $76.91 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. HON to post quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $9.90 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Honeywell shares fell 0.6% to $219.00 in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc. TSLA reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The automaker reported third-quarter earnings per share of 72 cents, beating a Street consensus estimate of 58 cents per share. Tesla shares jumped 12.1% to $239.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share on revenue of $13.47 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares gained 1% to $12.96 in after-hours trading.

