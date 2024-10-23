Starbucks, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share on revenue of $30.44 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AT&T shares fell 0.7% to close at $21.50 on Tuesday.
- Texas Instruments Inc. TXN reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter but issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it sees fourth-quarter earnings between $1.07 and $1.29 per share, versus the $1.34 estimate, and quarterly revenue in a range of $3.7 billion to $4 billion, versus the $4.07 billion consensus estimate. Texas Instruments shares gained 3.8% to $201.39 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Boeing Company BA to post a quarterly loss at $10.34 per share on revenue of $17.93 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Boeing shares gained 0.1% to $160.04 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corp SBUX reported weak preliminary results and suspended its guidance. The company said it expects fourth-quarter consolidated net revenues to decline 3% and global comparable sales to fall 7%. Starbucks also said it anticipates earnings of 80 cents per share, down 25% year-over-year. Starbucks shares fell 4.2% to $92.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at 58 cents per share on revenue of $25.37 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $217.49 in after-hours trading.
