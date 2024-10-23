Starbucks, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share on revenue of $30.44 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AT&T shares fell 0.7% to close at $21.50 on Tuesday.

Texas Instruments Inc . TXN reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter but issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it sees fourth-quarter earnings between $1.07 and $1.29 per share, versus the $1.34 estimate, and quarterly revenue in a range of $3.7 billion to $4 billion, versus the $4.07 billion consensus estimate. Texas Instruments shares gained 3.8% to $201.39 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Boeing Company BA to post a quarterly loss at $10.34 per share on revenue of $17.93 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Boeing shares gained 0.1% to $160.04 in after-hours trading.

Starbucks Corp SBUX reported weak preliminary results and suspended its guidance. The company said it expects fourth-quarter consolidated net revenues to decline 3% and global comparable sales to fall 7%. Starbucks also said it anticipates earnings of 80 cents per share, down 25% year-over-year. Starbucks shares fell 4.2% to $92.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at 58 cents per share on revenue of $25.37 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $217.49 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock