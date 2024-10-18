Netflix, American Express And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Express Company AXP to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $16.67 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Express shares gained 1.8% to $290.91 in after-hours trading.

Netflix Inc NFLX reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter financial results, posting revenue of $9.825 billion, up 15% year-over-year, versus market estimates of $9.769 billion. The company ended the third quarter with 282.72 million global paid subscribers, up 14.4% year-over-year. Netflix shares climbed 5.1% to $722.35 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Procter & Gamble Company PG to post quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $21.91 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.1% to $172.50 in after-hours trading.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc . ISRG posted better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company also said it obtained regulatory clearance in South Korea for the da Vinci 5 surgical system in October. Intuitive Surgical shares climbed 6.1% to $502.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited SLB to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share on revenue of $9.25 billion before the opening bell. SLB shares rose 0.4% to $44.16 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock