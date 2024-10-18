Netflix, American Express And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects American Express Company AXP to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $16.67 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Express shares gained 1.8% to $290.91 in after-hours trading.
- Netflix Inc NFLX reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter financial results, posting revenue of $9.825 billion, up 15% year-over-year, versus market estimates of $9.769 billion. The company ended the third quarter with 282.72 million global paid subscribers, up 14.4% year-over-year. Netflix shares climbed 5.1% to $722.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Procter & Gamble Company PG to post quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $21.91 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.1% to $172.50 in after-hours trading.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG posted better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company also said it obtained regulatory clearance in South Korea for the da Vinci 5 surgical system in October. Intuitive Surgical shares climbed 6.1% to $502.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited SLB to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share on revenue of $9.25 billion before the opening bell. SLB shares rose 0.4% to $44.16 in after-hours trading.
