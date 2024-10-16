Nvidia, AMD, ASML And Other Chipmakers Drag Nasdaq Down: Fear Index Moves To 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the overall market sentiment, while the index moved to the “Greed” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 300 points during the session. ASML Holding N.V. ASML shares dipped over 16% after a technical error prematurely revealed its third-quarter earnings, originally scheduled for Wednesday, on the company's website. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares fell 4.7%, while Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD dipped 5.2% during the session.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH shares dipped over 8% on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and lowered the upper-end range of the annual EPS outlook. Bank of America Corp BAC reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

On the economic data front, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to -11.9 in October from 11.5 in the previous month and topped market estimates of 3.8.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with information technology, energy, and healthcare stocks recording the biggest losses on Tuesday. However, real estate and consumer staples stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 325 points to 42,740.42 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.76% to 5,815.26, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.01% to close at 18,315.59 during Tuesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Morgan Stanley MS, Abbott Laboratories ABT, and U.S. Bancorp USB today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 70.1, the index moved to the “Greed” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 75.1.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock