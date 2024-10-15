Citigroup, Bank of America And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. C to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $19.84 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Citigroup shares gained 0.1% to $66.10 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $19.84 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Citigroup shares gained 0.1% to $66.10 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Bank of America Corporation BAC to post quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $25.29 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of America shares gained 0.4% to $42.06 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $25.29 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of America shares gained 0.4% to $42.06 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.03 per share on revenue of $11.87 billion. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.2% to $523.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $35.76 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 2.3% to close at $9.00 on Monday.

to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $35.76 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 2.3% to close at $9.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is projected to post quarterly earnings at $7.00 per share on revenue of $99.28 billion before the opening bell. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.3% to $607.20 in after-hours trading.

