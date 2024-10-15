Citigroup, Bank of America And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. C to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $19.84 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Citigroup shares gained 0.1% to $66.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Bank of America Corporation BAC to post quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $25.29 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of America shares gained 0.4% to $42.06 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.03 per share on revenue of $11.87 billion. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.2% to $523.90 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $35.76 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 2.3% to close at $9.00 on Monday.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is projected to post quarterly earnings at $7.00 per share on revenue of $99.28 billion before the opening bell. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.3% to $607.20 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in