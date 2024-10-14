Boeing, Nurix Therapeutics And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Karooooo Ltd. KARO to report quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share on revenue of $63.23 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Karooooo shares gained 14.4% to $50.00 in after-hours trading.

Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA named Jonathan Dickinson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Nov. 1. Innate Pharma shares gained 5.6% to close at $2.07 on Friday.

named Jonathan Dickinson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Nov. 1. Innate Pharma shares gained 5.6% to close at $2.07 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results. The company reported a quarterly loss of 67 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 70 cents per share. Nurix Therapeutics gained 2% to $24.10 in the after-hours trading session.

The Boeing Company BA reported a preliminary loss of $9.97 per share and revenue of $17.8 billion for the third quarter. The company also announced a 10% reduction in its workforce. Boeing shares fell 0.9% to $149.60 in the after-hours trading session.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU reported a first-half loss of $2.04 per share, compared to year-ago earnings of 18 cents per share. The company reported $890.00 thousand in sales for the quarter. China Liberal Education shares fell 2.8% to $0.2965 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock