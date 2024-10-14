Boeing, Nurix Therapeutics And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Karooooo Ltd. KARO to report quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share on revenue of $63.23 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Karooooo shares gained 14.4% to $50.00 in after-hours trading.
- Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA named Jonathan Dickinson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Nov. 1. Innate Pharma shares gained 5.6% to close at $2.07 on Friday.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results. The company reported a quarterly loss of 67 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 70 cents per share. Nurix Therapeutics gained 2% to $24.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- The Boeing Company BA reported a preliminary loss of $9.97 per share and revenue of $17.8 billion for the third quarter. The company also announced a 10% reduction in its workforce. Boeing shares fell 0.9% to $149.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU reported a first-half loss of $2.04 per share, compared to year-ago earnings of 18 cents per share. The company reported $890.00 thousand in sales for the quarter. China Liberal Education shares fell 2.8% to $0.2965 in the after-hours trading session.
