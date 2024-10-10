Delta Air Lines, Domino's Pizza And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $14.67 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Delta Air shares gained 0.1% to $51.00 in after-hours trading.

AZZ Inc. AZZ reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees FY24 adjusted earnings of $4.70 to $5.10 per share on sales of $1.525 billion to $1.625 billion. AZZ shares fell 1.3% to $80.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ to post quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Domino's shares gained 0.7% to $416.24 in after-hours trading.

10x Genomics, Inc. TXG reported preliminary revenue of $151.7 million for the third quarter, down 1% year over year. 10x Genomics shares dipped 26% to $15.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY to post a quarterly loss at 4 cents per share on revenue of $219.3 million before the opening bell. Tilray Brands shares fell 1.2% to close at $1.63 on Wednesday.

