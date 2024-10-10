Delta Air Lines, Domino's Pizza And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $14.67 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Delta Air shares gained 0.1% to $51.00 in after-hours trading.
- AZZ Inc. AZZ reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees FY24 adjusted earnings of $4.70 to $5.10 per share on sales of $1.525 billion to $1.625 billion. AZZ shares fell 1.3% to $80.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ to post quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Domino’s shares gained 0.7% to $416.24 in after-hours trading.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG reported preliminary revenue of $151.7 million for the third quarter, down 1% year over year. 10x Genomics shares dipped 26% to $15.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY to post a quarterly loss at 4 cents per share on revenue of $219.3 million before the opening bell. Tilray Brands shares fell 1.2% to close at $1.63 on Wednesday.
