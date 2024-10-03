Western Union Expands Footprint in Chile With Khipu Partnership

The Western Union Company WU inked a deal with the Open Finance company, Khipu, enabling customers to transfer money digitally using any bank account in Chile.

The agreement incorporates Khipu's technology into Western Union's mobile app and website. Earlier, customers paying through a bank account had to leave the Western Union app or website and log into their bank's platform to complete the payment. This step is now removed as a result of the latest integration, allowing the entire transaction to be completed within the Western Union platform. The service is now available via the Western Union Chile app and website.

Western Union has also introduced a special promotion offer with a $0 fee for the first remittance made using the "Online Bank Transfer" option, thereby encouraging customers to explore the new service. The collaboration between WU and Khipu makes sure that cross-border payments can be made faster and more seamlessly by Chile's customers.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Western Union

The recent initiative reflects Western Union's sincere efforts to establish a solid footprint across the Chilean remittance market.

Moves similar to the latest one are indicative of Western Union's efforts to align with its global digital expansion strategy, designed to attract more customers through its diverse service offerings. Speedier money transfers brought about by integrating Khipu's technology into the WU platform are likely to result in the increased usage of its money transfer services. This move is likely to further boost the company's digital money transfer revenues in the days ahead.

Strategic partnerships with financial service providers and significant investments have enabled Western Union to develop a robust digital platform. This platform's strength has made it a preferred partner for efficient global money transfers and advancing digitization in underserved regions.

Western Union's Stock Price Performance

Shares of Western Union have dipped 0.7% year to date against the industry's 8.8% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

