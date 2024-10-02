Nike, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Conagra Brands, Inc . CAG to report quarterly earnings at 60 cents per share on revenue of $2.84 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Conagra shares fell 0.2% to $32.65 in after-hours trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc . LW reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and announced plans to cut approximately 4% of the global workforce and eliminate unfilled job positions. Lamb Weston shares fell 3.7% to $62.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. RPM to post earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.02 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. RPM International shares fell 0.8% to $120.09 in the after-hours trading session.

Nike Inc NKE reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, while sales missed estimates. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $11.59 billion, missing analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. The athletic footwear and apparel company reported first-quarter earnings of 70 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 52 cents per share. Nike shares fell 5.9% to $83.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI to post quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share on revenue of $1.55 billion after the closing bell. Levi Strauss shares gained 0.5% to $21.79 in after-hours trading.

