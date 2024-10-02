Nike, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG to report quarterly earnings at 60 cents per share on revenue of $2.84 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Conagra shares fell 0.2% to $32.65 in after-hours trading.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and announced plans to cut approximately 4% of the global workforce and eliminate unfilled job positions. Lamb Weston shares fell 3.7% to $62.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect RPM International Inc. RPM to post earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.02 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. RPM International shares fell 0.8% to $120.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Nike Inc NKE reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, while sales missed estimates. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $11.59 billion, missing analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. The athletic footwear and apparel company reported first-quarter earnings of 70 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 52 cents per share. Nike shares fell 5.9% to $83.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI to post quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share on revenue of $1.55 billion after the closing bell. Levi Strauss shares gained 0.5% to $21.79 in after-hours trading.
