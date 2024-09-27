Fission Uranium Awaits Court Decision on Acquisition by Paladin Energy

Fission Uranium FCUUF has completed the hearing before the Supreme Court of British Columbia regarding the approval of the final order for its acquisition by Paladin Energy Limited. The hearing began before the Court on Sept. 13, 2024, and ended on Sept. 26. Its decision on the final order is expected in the coming weeks.

Fission's acquisition by Paladin Energy, however, remains opposed by CGN Mining Company Limited ("CGN"), which holds an 11.26% stake in Fission. CGN is a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Corp.

Fission's shareholders voted in favor of the acquisition at the special meeting held on Sept. 9, 2024. The closure of the acquisition currently remains subject to receipt of the final order and clearance under the Investment Canada Act, as well as other customary conditions.

Fission Uranium-Paladin Energy Merger Overview

Fission Uranium inked the deal with the Australian miner, Paladin Energy , in June 2024. Per the agreement, Paladin Energy would acquire FCUUF's outstanding shares for an implied total equity value of C$1.14 billion ($0.846 billion).

The acquisition, if successful, will create a company with a pro forma market capitalization of $3.5 billion. It will be placed among the largest pure-play global uranium companies with a combined mineral resource of 544 million pounds of uranium and ore reserves of 157 million. It will have a solid portfolio of exploration, development and production assets, and a substantially increased international capital markets exposure.

Fission Uranium's shareholders will receive 0.1076 fully paid shares of Paladin Energy for each share held in FCUUF. On completion, existing Paladin Energy and Fission Uranium shareholders will own around 76% and 24% of the combined entity, respectively.

Paladin Energy has applied for the listing of its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange concurrent with the completion of the transaction. Consequently, Fission Uranium shareholders will receive TSX-listed Paladin Energy shares.

FCUUF Buyout to Strengthen Paladin Energy's Uranium Portfolio

Paladin Energy is an independent uranium producer with 75% ownership of the world-class long-life Langer Heinrich Mine located in Namibia. It also owns a portfolio of uranium exploration and development assets in Canada and Australia. Through its Langer Heinrich Mine, it delivers uranium to major nuclear utilities across the world. It has a 17-year estimated mine life and a nameplate annual capacity of 6 million pounds of uranium.

The acquisition of Fission Uranium will make Paladin Energy the 100% owner of the Patterson Lake South uranium property. It is a proposed high-grade uranium mine and mill in Canada's Athabasca Basin region. The feasibility study for the property projects a 10-year mine life with an annual production of 9.1 million pounds of uranium.

This move will help Paladin Energy capitalize on the growing demand for uranium. Several factors are driving this demand, such as the need for more electricity generation and the global push to decarbonize electrical grids, among others.

Over the past few years, the global uranium market has undergone a shift from an inventory-driven to a production-driven market. Underinvestment in uranium mining operations over the past decade has been the reason for a structural deficit between global production and uranium requirements. In 2024 and 2025, the gap between production and demand is projected to be more than 66 million pounds of uranium. This gap is expected to reach more than 400 million pounds by 2034. Uranium prices will be supported by robust demand and tight supply.

Fission Uranium Stock's Price Performance

Shares of Fission Uranium have gained 11.1% in the past year compared with the industry's 37.7% growth.

