Microsoft, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Wall Street expects Ferguson Enterprises Inc . FERG to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ferguson Enterprises shares fell 0.1% to $197.10 in after-hours trading.

. announced a new share repurchase program worth up to $60 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, marking a 10% increase from the previous quarter. Microsoft shares gained 0.7% to $434.50 in the after-hours trading session. Nutriband Inc NTRB disclosed a $1 million share buyback program. Nutriband shares fell 0.4% to $4.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Intel Corp. INTC announced a strategic collaboration with AWS to help advance US-based chip manufacturing. Intel shares jumped 7.9% to $22.56 in the after-hours trading session.

announced a strategic collaboration with AWS to help advance US-based chip manufacturing. Intel shares jumped 7.9% to $22.56 in the after-hours trading session. RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. RF Industries shares dipped 12.8% to $3.75 in the after-hours trading session.

