Microsoft, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ferguson Enterprises shares fell 0.1% to $197.10 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corp. MSFT announced a new share repurchase program worth up to $60 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, marking a 10% increase from the previous quarter. Microsoft shares gained 0.7% to $434.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Nutriband Inc NTRB disclosed a $1 million share buyback program. Nutriband shares fell 0.4% to $4.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Intel Corp. INTC announced a strategic collaboration with AWS to help advance US-based chip manufacturing. Intel shares jumped 7.9% to $22.56 in the after-hours trading session.
- RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. RF Industries shares dipped 12.8% to $3.75 in the after-hours trading session.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in