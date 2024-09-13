Kratos Defense Provides Four Classes of Affordable Turbojet Engines

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS recently announced that its unit, Technical Directions, Inc. ("TDI"), now offers four classes of its low-cost, high-performance turbojet engines ranging from 30 to 200 pounds of thrust with immediate availability.

The TDI-J45 30 lb thrust, TDI-J5 75 lb thrust, TDI-J7 100 lb thrust and TDI-J85 200 lb thrust are the four classes of TDI's turbojet engines that are currently offered. The turbojet engines are suitable for deployment in cruise missiles, loitering munitions systems and other vital defense systems.

About Kratos' Unmanned Systems Division

Part of Kratos Defense, Kratos Unmanned Systems Division is a company that develops cutting-edge unmanned systems and technology for a range of defense and security applications. It delivers state-of-the-art solutions in fields like unmanned aerial systems (UAS), unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) and unmanned maritime systems.

The division provides a variety of unmanned systems for both military and commercial use, including robotic systems, autonomous platforms and high-performance drones. Their products enhance operational effectiveness and safety while reducing costs. The division makes investments in research and development to maintain its leadership position in unmanned technology. This involves working on next-generation systems and exploring new applications to meet evolving needs in defense and security.

What Lies Ahead for KTOS?

Against the backdrop of the heightening geopolitical uncertainties around the world, several countries have been strengthening their defense arsenal. The demand for military weapons, especially missiles, has increased in the defense industry, with defense players developing new and advanced missiles to meet the rising demand.

The Grand View Research firm projects the global missile market to witness a CAGR of 7.4% over the 2024-2030 period. Growth potential in the missile market should bode well for Kratos Defense, which has a handful of combat-proven missiles in its product portfolio, like Patriot, AN/TPY-2 THAAD, TPQ-53, TPS-77, TPS-78 and SBIRS.

Opportunities for KTOS' Peers

Considering the solid growth opportunities offered by the global missile market, other defense primes like Lockheed Martin LMT, RTX Corporation RTX and Northrop Grumman NOC, with a strong presence in this space, should benefit.

Lockheed Martin offers a variety of combat-proven missiles like AGM-158 XR Cruise Missiles, the GMLRS go-to guided missile and ATACMS Advanced Military Rocket Technology, a leading-edge military rocket solution designed for precision and effectiveness in military operations.

LMT boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 4.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT's 2024 sales implies an improvement of 5.3% from the previous year's level.

RTX Corporation is one of the biggest suppliers of combat missiles for the U.S. Army. Its product portfolio includes SM-6 Missile, Tomahawk Cruise Missile, AIM-9X SIDEWINDER Missile, Naval Strike Missile and many more.

RTX boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 7%.

Northrop Grumman manufactures high-speed, long-range strike weapons with deadly capabilities at standoff range. Its portfolio of missiles includes Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range, Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile, Advanced Reactive Strike and Stand-In Attack Weapon Missile.

NOC boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 5.4%.

KTOS Stock Outperforms Industry

In the past six months, shares of Kratos Defense have risen 26.5% compared with the industry's average return of 16.7%.

KTOS' Zacks Rank

Kratos Defense currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

