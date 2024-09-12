Kroger, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $34.09 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Kroger shares rose 0.3% to $51.65 in after-hours trading.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter. The company said it sees FY24 net sales of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion and adjusted earnings of $7 to $7.30 per share. Oxford Industries shares dipped 10.4% to $74.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Signet Jewelers Limited SIG to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Signet shares fell 0.1% to $78.00 in after-hours trading.
- Champions Oncology CSBR reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $0.3 per share. Champions Oncology shares jumped 30% to $5.2899 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Adobe Inc. ADBE to report quarterly earnings at $4.53 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares rose 0.2% to $581.50 in after-hours trading.
