Kroger, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $34.09 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Kroger shares rose 0.3% to $51.65 in after-hours trading.

Oxford Industries, Inc . OXM reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter. The company said it sees FY24 net sales of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion and adjusted earnings of $7 to $7.30 per share. Oxford Industries shares dipped 10.4% to $74.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Signet Jewelers Limited SIG to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Signet shares fell 0.1% to $78.00 in after-hours trading.

Champions Oncology CSBR reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $0.3 per share. Champions Oncology shares jumped 30% to $5.2899 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. ADBE to report quarterly earnings at $4.53 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares rose 0.2% to $581.50 in after-hours trading.

