GameStop, Designer Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Designer Brands Inc. DBI to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $816.14 million before the opening bell. Designer Brands shares rose 3.2% to $6.00 in after-hours trading.
- GameStop Corp. GME reported a surprise profit for the second quarter, while sales missed expectations. GameStop shares dipped 10.4% to $21.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Manchester United plc MANU to post a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $188.52 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Manchester United shares rose 1.4% to $16.63 in after-hours trading.
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s shares climbed 12.2% to $33.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $438.18 million after the closing bell. Oxford Industries shares rose 4% to $86.73 in after-hours trading.
