Gold Moves Higher; Science Applications International Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.5% on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.36% to 40,828.19 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 17,174.66. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.08% to 5,515.76.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares climbed by 1.4% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care shares fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Science Applications International Corp SAIC reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.

The company posted a 2% revenue growth year over year in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 to $1.82 billion, marginally beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.05 beat the analyst consensus of $1.86. The topline growth reflects a ramp-up in volume on existing and new contracts.

Equities Trading UP



Eastside Distilling, Inc. EAST shares shot up 164% to $1.9980 following the disclosure of a merger agreement with Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc., a private mortgage technology firm.

shares shot up 164% to $1.9980 following the disclosure of a merger agreement with Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc., a private mortgage technology firm. Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH got a boost, surging 52% to $1.06 after the company announced data from the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor associated papulopustular eruptions with its novel therapeutic HT-001.

got a boost, surging 52% to $1.06 after the company announced data from the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor associated papulopustular eruptions with its novel therapeutic HT-001. Applied Digital Corporation APLD shares were also up, gaining 70% to $5.50 after the company entered agreements for a $160 million private placement financing priced at market, from a group of institutional and accredited investors including NVIDIA and Related Companies.

Equities Trading DOWN

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC shares dropped 19% to $35.01 after Fuzzy Panda Research issued a bearish report on the stock.

shares dropped 19% to $35.01 after Fuzzy Panda Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN were down 16% to $0.1534 after the company announced a $3.46 million public offering of 14,724,058 shares at $0.13 per share and pre-funded warrants.

were down 16% to $0.1534 after the company announced a $3.46 million public offering of 14,724,058 shares at $0.13 per share and pre-funded warrants. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT was down, falling 17% to $1.3988 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $68.89 while gold traded up 0.8% at $2,545.00.

Silver traded up 2% to $29.13 on Thursday, while copper rose 1.4% to $4.1375.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.54%, Germany's DAX fell 0.08% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.92%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.53%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.34%.

Retail sales in the Eurozone rose by 0.1% from the previous month in July compared to a revised 0.4% decline in the earlier month. The HCOB Eurozone construction PMI came in unchanged at 41.4 in August. The S&P Global UK construction PMI declined to 53.6 in August compared to 55.3 in July.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.05%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.08%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.14% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.18%.

Average cash earnings in Japan rose by 3.6% year-over-year in July versus a 4.5% increase in the prior month.

Economics

U.S. private businesses added 99,000 workers to their payrolls in August compared to a revised 111,000 gain in July and versus market estimates of 145,000.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 from the prior week to 227,000 in the week ending August 31, compared to market estimates of 230,000.

U.S. non-farm business sector labor productivity rose by 2.5% in the second quarter versus the preliminary estimate of 2.3% and compared to the 0.4% gain recorded in the first quarter.

Unit labor costs in the nonfarm business sector rose by an annualized rate of 0.4% during the second quarter.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 6.9 million barrels during the final week of August, compared to market estimates of a 1.1 million barrel decline.

