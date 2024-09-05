How To Earn $500 A Month From Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings Report

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI is set to release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Analysts expect the Maryville, Tennessee-based company to report a quarterly loss at 2 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 7 cents per share. Smith & Wesson Brands projects to report quarterly revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
On June 20, Smith & Wesson reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 34 cents per share.
With the recent buzz around Smith & Wesson Brands, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends, too. Smith & Wesson Brands currently offers an annual dividend yield of 3.65%. That’s a quarterly dividend amount of 13 cents per share (52 cents a year).
So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?
To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $164,417 or around 11,538 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $32,889 or around 2,308 shares.
To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($0.52 in this case). So, $6,000 / $0.52 = 11,538 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $0.52 = 2,308 shares ($100 per month).
Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.
How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.
For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).
Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.
SWBI Price Action: Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands fell 1.6% to close at $14.25 on Wednesday.
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.