Dell, Lululemon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS to report quarterly earnings at 17 cents per share on revenue of $3.91 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. JinkoSolar shares gained 1.4% to $18.36 in after-hours trading.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued FY24 revenue guidance, which is below estimates. Lululemon shares gained 4.2% to $270.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO to post quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $565.46 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. MINISO Group shares gained 1.7% to $16.60 in after-hours trading.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut its FY24 guidance. Ulta Beauty shares fell 7.1% to $341.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $25.03 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell shares gained 3.3% to $114.40 in the after-hours trading session.
