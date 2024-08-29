Nvidia, Best Buy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Best Buy shares gained 0.3% to $88.04 in after-hours trading.
- Nvidia Corp. NVDA reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Wednesday. The company issued above-consensus third-quarter revenue guidance and announced a $50-billion additional stock repurchase authorization. However, the gross margin contracted from the first quarter. Nvidia shares dipped 6.9% to $116.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corporation DG to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $10.37 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares gained 0.5% to $124.46 in after-hours trading.
- HP Inc. HPQ reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also tightened its FY24 earnings outlook. HP shares fell 4.2% to $33.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. DELL to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $24.14 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares fell 3.7% to $107.42 in the after-hours trading session.
