Nvidia, Best Buy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

. to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Best Buy shares gained 0.3% to $88.04 in after-hours trading. Nvidia Corp . NVDA reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Wednesday. The company issued above-consensus third-quarter revenue guidance and announced a $50-billion additional stock repurchase authorization. However, the gross margin contracted from the first quarter. Nvidia shares dipped 6.9% to $116.95 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Wednesday. The company issued above-consensus third-quarter revenue guidance and announced a $50-billion additional stock repurchase authorization. However, the gross margin contracted from the first quarter. Nvidia shares dipped 6.9% to $116.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corporation DG to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $10.37 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares gained 0.5% to $124.46 in after-hours trading.

. reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also tightened its FY24 earnings outlook. HP shares fell 4.2% to $33.30 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. DELL to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $24.14 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares fell 3.7% to $107.42 in the after-hours trading session.

