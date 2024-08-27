What's Going On With Nordstrom Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings?

Nordstrom Inc JWN shares are trading lower by 2.49% to $21.13 Tuesday morning. Traders and investors are anticipating the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nordstrom is expected to report EPS of 71 cents on revenue of $3.896 billion.

Nordstrom in May reported a larger-than-expected first-quarter adjusted loss of 24 cents per share, missing the estimate of a 7-cent loss. However, quarterly sales exceeded expectations at $3.22 billion, with a 5.1% increase in net sales compared to the previous year.

Nordstrom Rack performed particularly well in the first quarter, with a 13.8% increase in net sales. Despite the positive sales growth, CEO Erik Nordstrom acknowledged that profitability was below expectations.

The company in May also reaffirmed its fiscal year 2024 earnings outlook, expecting between $1.65 and $2.05 per share.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, JWN has a 52-week high of $24.03 and a 52-week low of $12.88.

